Service Information Hillview Funeral Chapels - Patterson 450 W Las Palmas Ave. Patterson , CA 95363 (209)-892-6112 Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Sacred Heart Catholic Church 529 I Street Patterson , CA

James W. Lopes

May 31, 1932 – Jul 14, 2019

James W. Lopes passed away peacefully with his wife at his side in Vernalis, CA at the age of 87.

Jim was a source of inspiration to many with his positive outlook that "Today is good, tomorrow will be better and, if it's not better, we will make it better".

Graduating from the University of San Francisco (where he was President of the debate team) with a degree in finance, Jim pursued his passion for farming beginning in Fremont and later in Vernalis. Up to the time of his passing, Jim continued to be an active advocate for the farming industry serving on many boards and committees over the years (often as President or Treasurer) including Alameda County Farm Bureau (63 years) and Ag Advisory Committee member, Westside Hulling Association, El Solyo Water District, Blewett Mutual Water Company, Diamond Walnut District Advisory Committee, California Farm Bureau Water Advisory Committee and Commodity Committee and often represented Alameda County at the annual California Farm Bureau House of Delegates meeting. He was a member of Stanislaus County Farm Bureau and also served on the Alameda County Grand Jury in the early 1970's. In addition, Jim has served as a founding member and Treasurer of Clear Creek Services, Inc. (501C-3) which provides aging-in-place housing and care for adults with developmental disabilities at its Niles Boulevard location in Fremont.

It was an honor for Jim to receive Alameda County Farm Bureau's "Agriculturalist of the Year" award both in 1986 and 2016 as well as California Farm Bureau Federation's "Distinguished Service Award" in 2017.

In Jim's early years, he was an avid skier. For several years, Jim taught Confraternity of Christian Doctrine at St. Leonard's Church in Fremont. He was a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus and active member of Sacred Heart Church in Patterson.

Jim leaves behind his wife, Joan of Vernalis, his brother-in-law and sister-in-law Bob & Pat Depaoli, nephews Joe Depaoli and Rob Depaoli and 2 great nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Joaquim and Blanche Lopes and sister Diana Lopes.

A Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:00 am, Monday, July 22nd at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 529 I Street, Patterson, California.

In lieu of flowers, family prefers any remembrances be made to either Clear Creek Services, Inc. Corporate address: 316 Cliff Drive, Aptos, CA 9003-15136 or Fr. Conner's Endowment Trust Fund, P.O. Box 1174, Patterson, CA 95363.

