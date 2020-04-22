Jamie Christopher Porterfield (1971 - 2020)
Obituary
JAMIE CHRISTOPHER PORTERFIELD
JAN 16, 1971 - APR 12, 2020
Jamie was born in Oakland, CA and passed away in Riverbank, CA. He was member of Operating Engineers Local #3 for 20 years and a foreman for Bay City Paving and Grading for 10 years.
He is survived by his wife Danielle; children Vanessa, Justine, Zachary and Bobbie; grandchildren Alexia, Ayden, Aubree, Dean and Oliver; mother Kathy Ahl; sister Kristy and brother Robert along with several nieces and nephews.
Jamie had a passion for life and loved making people smile and he had the greatest sense of humor. We will miss him dearly.
