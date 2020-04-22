JAMIE CHRISTOPHER PORTERFIELD
JAN 16, 1971 - APR 12, 2020
Jamie was born in Oakland, CA and passed away in Riverbank, CA. He was member of Operating Engineers Local #3 for 20 years and a foreman for Bay City Paving and Grading for 10 years.
He is survived by his wife Danielle; children Vanessa, Justine, Zachary and Bobbie; grandchildren Alexia, Ayden, Aubree, Dean and Oliver; mother Kathy Ahl; sister Kristy and brother Robert along with several nieces and nephews.
Jamie had a passion for life and loved making people smile and he had the greatest sense of humor. We will miss him dearly.
We encourage family and friends to leave condolences and guest book messages at www.lakewoodhughson.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Apr. 22, 2020