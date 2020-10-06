Jamie CostelloJuly 25th, 1923 - October 2nd, 2020Jamie Costello was born on July 25th, 1923 to Dario Castillo and Asuncion Santos Castillo, in the town of Sedgwick, Colorado. Jamie honorably served in the United States Army during World War II between 1943 and 1945, in the European Theater. Upon returning home, Jamie worked for Contadina Foods for 31 years. Soon after, Jamie met and married his wife Georgia Solis of Oakdale, CA. They were married for 69 years. Recently, Jamie was honored with a trip to Washington, DC on The Central Valley Honor Flight. The flight was full of veterans that took them on a 3 day trip to visit the World War II Memorial. Jamie was very happy to take that trip, which he said was "very interesting". Each veteran took a guardian with them, and Jamie's granddaughter Jayme accompanied him on the trip. "I was very proud that she went with me. We enjoyed the trip very much". He is preceded in death by his daughter Delores, and his loving wife Georgia. He is survived by his son Eddie (Carol) Costello, daughter Gloria (Henry) Arauza, his brothers Tony Castillo and Rosario Castillo, his sisters Sara Sandoval and Rosie Salinas. He is also survived by his 6 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren.