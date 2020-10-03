1/1
Jamie Stephenson
1984 - 2020
Ronald James "Jamie" Stephenson
July 2, 1984- Sept 24, 2020
Jamie passed away unexpectedly at the age of 36. Jamie was born on July 2, 1984 in Modesto, CA to his parents Ron and Tammy Stephenson. Jamie was currently the primary caregiver for his Grandmother Lin. In his free time he really enjoyed gambling, fishing, and listening to music. He will be remembered most for his kind and giving heart. He is the type to give anybody in need his last dollar. Jamie is survived by his daughter "Lil" Tammy Stephenson, Parents Ron and Tammy Stephenson, Little Brother, Travis Stephenson, Grandmother's Lin Stephenson and Kathryn Watkins, Aunt Debbie Watkins, along with many other aunts, uncles, and cousins that loved him dearly.
His funeral service will be held Monday October 12th at 12pm, at the Celebration Center Church on Kerr Ave in Modesto, CA followed by the burial at Acacia Memorial on Scenic Dr, in Modesto, CA.
www.cvobituaries.com


Published in Modesto Bee on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Celebration Center Church
Funeral services provided by
Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc
419 Scenic Dr
Modesto, CA 95350
(209) 523-5646
