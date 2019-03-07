Jan Blaylock - Saabye
|
12-1-1950- 3-2-2019
Jan passed away at home 3-2-2019. Survived by her husband Howard, her sons Shane (Joyce) Thorington of Bolivar Missouri, Brandon (Mercedes) Thorington of Salem Oregon, Suede Thorington of Modesto CA. her Grandchildren Michael, Maci, Ethan, Hannah, Mia, Sophia, Angel and Alecia. Many other beloved family.
Preceded in death by her parents Jimmie and Dorthea Blaylock and a sister Joy.
Jan loved the Lord with all her heart, she taught Sunday school and was active in Missions at her church for many years. Her family was very important to her, they always came first.
A Memorial service will be held at Ceres Christian Church 3502 Roeding Rd. Ceres, CA. on Sunday 3-10-2019 at 3pm
A graveside service will be held at Lakewood Memorial Park in Hughson, CA. Monday 3-11-2019 at 1pm
Remembrances can be made to: Ceres Christian Church (missions) P.O. Box 187 Ceres, CA. 95307
Franklin and Downs Modesto are in charge of the graveside service
