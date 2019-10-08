Janelle Suzanne Russo
August 14, 1954 - September 14, 2019
Janelle Suzanne Russo, loving wife, sister, aunt, mother and grandmother, died on Saturday the 14th of September at Doctors Medical Center in Modesto, California.
Born in the summer of 1954 in Kalispell, Montana, Jan never stopped moving. She had strong opinions and loved intellectual debate, but never faulted those she disagreed with. She was warm, compassionate, and a welcome addition to every room she entered. She will be remembered for her work ethic and undying devotion to her family and friends.
Jan is survived by her bereaved husband of 40 years, Richard Russo, their three adoring children; Andrew, Claire and Aaron, treasured daughter-in-law Angela, and two beloved granddaughters; Juliet Janelle and Annabelle Lee, all of whom miss her deeply. Services will be held at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church 5562 Clayton Rd., in Concord on Friday, November the 8th at 10:30 in the morning. Friends and colleagues are invited to attend.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Oct. 8, 2019