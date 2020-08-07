Janet MillerOct 20, 1924 - July 30, 2020Janet passed away peacefully the afternoon of July 30, 2020, at Franke Tobey Jones Care Center in Tacoma, WA. Anyone who knew Janet always commented that her ever-present smile could always light up a room, which she continued to do up until the day she passed away. She was born to William and Harriet Medero in Newark, NJ, on October 20, 1924. She was raised in Newark, NJ. While still in NJ, she loved the summers spent with her husband and children in Ocean Beach (the "sea shore"). In 1967, Janet and family moved from Short Hills, NJ to Modesto, CA. Her husband, Alexander (Al) was transferred to the Shell Biological Research Center in Salida. Janet became a long-time resident of Modesto where she and Al continued to raise their four children. In 2016, she left Modesto and moved to University Place, WA to be near her daughter, Cindy. Janet was a lifetime volunteer in her community. She was proud to have volunteered for the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital, the Salvation Army Women's auxiliary, the Delta Blood Bank, Modesto Republican Women Federated, and her church Altar Guild (Jesus Our Savior Anglican Church). Janet continued to serve at a couple of area food banks into her late 80's. She loved people and serving others. In her social life, she loved to play bridge, which she did regularly with her circle of friends. Janet and Al travelled extensively throughout the world. She created a binder full of pictures with notations to memorialize each of their trips. When asked what she loved most in life, it was time spent with her family, including many pets. Janet was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Al, in 2003. She leaves behind her four children: Bill Miller (Rose) of Lompoc, Sue Cole (Robert) of Clovis, Kim Chritton (Todd) of Orinda, and Cindy Arnberg (Bertel) of University Place, WA. In addition, she leaves behind 11 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. All have wonderful memories of Mom and Grandma from the many holidays, camping trips and swimming at "Grandma's" house. She is already missed.A memorial service is not being planned at this time due to the current pandemic situation. Janet will be interred alongside her husband, Alexander, in the San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery. Remembrances can be made to Jesus Our Savior Anglican Church in Modesto or to the Salvation Army.