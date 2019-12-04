Janet Marie Sandoval
December 26, 1944 - November 16, 2019
Janet passed away surrounded by family and friends. She was 74 years old.
Janet was born in Minneapolis, MN to Elmer and Zillah Johnson. Janet grew up with her brother Terry in Minot, ND. She moved to Modesto in 1968. Janet worked for Stanislaus County for 41 years.
Janet is survived by her husband Daniel Sandoval, brother Terry (Kay), nephew Michael (Elisabeth) and their children Kendra and Jameson.
Celebration of Life January 11, 2020, at 11:00 AM North Modesto Church of God, 1918 Sherwood Avenue, Modesto.
Luncheon immediately following in Church Social Hall.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to one of Janet's charities: Modesto Gospel Mission, Interfaith Ministries, or Pathways.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Dec. 4, 2019