Janette Camren
1947 - 2020
Janette Camren
Oct. 1947 ~ Jun. 2020
Janette passed away after an extended illness and will be missed dearly by her family. She enjoyed genealogy, crafting and animals, but most of all she treasured time spent with her family and friends. She always made sure she was there for her family and didn't miss many events.
She leaves behind her children Keena (Timothy Flores) Camren, David (Brandy) Camren, Gina Mitchell and James (Amparo) Camren; sister Annette Yeater; Nine grandchildren; seven great grandchildren and her husband of many years Perry Camren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Please share your memories at
www.AllenMortuary.com
www.cvobituaries.com



Published in Modesto Bee on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Allen Mortuary & Crematory
247 N Broadway
Turlock, CA 95380
(209) 634-5829
1 entry
June 13, 2020
Keena Camren
Daughter
