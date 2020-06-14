Janette CamrenOct. 1947 ~ Jun. 2020Janette passed away after an extended illness and will be missed dearly by her family. She enjoyed genealogy, crafting and animals, but most of all she treasured time spent with her family and friends. She always made sure she was there for her family and didn't miss many events.She leaves behind her children Keena (Timothy Flores) Camren, David (Brandy) Camren, Gina Mitchell and James (Amparo) Camren; sister Annette Yeater; Nine grandchildren; seven great grandchildren and her husband of many years Perry Camren.A memorial service will be held at a later date. Please share your memories at