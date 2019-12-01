Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janice Bowen. View Sign Service Information Franklin & Downs Funeral Homes and Cremation Services 1050 McHenry Avenue Modesto , CA 95350 (209)-529-5723 Funeral service 10:00 AM Franklin & Downs Funeral Homes 1050 McHenry Avenue Modesto , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Janice Lee Holmes Bowen

June 18, 1925 - November 27, 2019

Janice was born in Modesto on June 18, 1925 to Roy and Mabel Holmes. She was the youngest of five children: Dorris Bailey, Roberta Thompson, Phyllis Headland, and Roy Holmes Jr. All of her siblings have preceded her in death.

Married to Jack L. Bowen in 1944, Janice's first jobs were at JCPenney's and American Trust, while her husband was overseas during WWII. Her children included: John L. Bowen Jr. (proceeded her in death in 1983), Joan Bowen Cardoza (Bob Cardoza), and Bradford H. Bowen (Paula). Her six grandchildren are Natalie Bowen Alves (Joe), Jenny Bowen, A.J. Cardoza, Bowen Cardoza (Michelle), Carrie Cardoza Bordona (Ron), and Cathie Cardoza Conner (Brian). Janice has six great-grandchildren – Aynsley and Daryn Conner, Robert Bordona, Mia and R.J. Cardoza, and Shelby Alves. She also has many nieces, nephews, and Joan's significant other, Larry Campbell—that meant so much to her. She loved her family tremendously and each one had a very special place in heart.

Janice lived in Modesto and Empire her entire life. She attended Empire Grammar School, Modesto High School, (Class of '43), and MJC. Janice became a farmer's wife raising her three children on the Bowen Family property located on Old Oakdale Road. The property was bought originally in 1904 by Jack's grandparents.

Throughout her life, Janice remained active in the community. She was president of the John Muir School PTA and a 4-H cooking leader while raising her children. She was also one of the first members of Omega Nu Sorority and a longtime member of the Del Rio Country Club. Janice was a docent for the McHenry Museum and the McHenry Mansion for any years. She enjoyed cooking, entertaining and knitting.

Janice always liked talking about Modesto and the history of her community. She shared treasured memories with her family and friends regularly. Janice was especially fond of raising her children in the country while teaching them about rural life. She and Jack traveled for 25 years in their motorhome and loved seeing all of the United States and Canada.

Later in life Janice Married Harold Bowen. The two traveled all over the world, enjoying every moment until his death. Next, she spent an additional 14 years with her companion William Leon Harrell until his passing. They thoroughly enjoyed each other's company so much.

Finally, the family would like to sincerely thank sisters Carol Swindle and Corina Keathley, Chita (Ji-Ji) Curial, and Olinda Olivereira for the exceptional care, affection and love they provided Janice.

Funeral services are at 10:00 AM on Thursday December 5, 2019; at Franklin & Downs Funeral Homes located at 1050 McHenry Avenue Modesto, CA. Remembrances in Janice Bowen's honor may be sent to Community Hospice 4368 Spyres Way, Modesto CA 95356 or any other charitable organization.

