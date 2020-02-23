Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janice Cooper. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Janice Cooper

December 15, 1940 - February 12, 2020

Janice Cooper was born in Modesto, CA to Thelma and Marvin Williams on December 15, 1940 and passed away on February 12, 2020.

Janice was married to Doyle Cooper, the LOVE OF HER LIFE (her first and only love I should say) they started going together when they were 13 and 15. After high school, they tied the knot in July of 1959 in Lake Tahoe. They were together for 65 years and married for 61 years. She graduated from Modesto High School in 1958. She has lived in Stanislaus County all of her life.

Janice loved all kinds of animals all of her life, but her passion for exotic birds grew into a lifelong hobby. She learned on her own how to breed and hand raise birds in her home in Modesto, CA. After working 30 years in the lab at Tri Valley Growers, her hobby outgrew her home. So she opened up a small 800 square feet pet store located inside Newberry's in Ceres, CA.in 1990. She wanted to share these beautiful hand fed birds with more people because she said, "They make people so happy and I love that!" Her business grew fast, so she then opened a beautiful 5,000 ft. pet store in Ceres named Exotic Birds and Pets. Janice said, "She wanted a place for all the kids to be able to go and see all kinds of exotic animals, just like the zoo." She specialized in hand fed tame exotic birds macaws, cockatoos, amazons, tropical and marine fish, reptiles, small animals, food and supplies. People from all over the surrounding counties would come to her for their "lifelong pets" because of her excellent reputation. Janice was known by everyone as "The Bird Lady". She was deeply loved by the community for her kindness, compassion and love for her animals. Janice retired in 2010 and sold her business.

Janice was a loving, dedicated wife, mom and grandmother, who loved her family and friends with all her heart. She was the most loving, caring, and generous person. Her beautiful smile and loving heart will be missed so much by her family.

Janice is preceded in death by her parents Thelma Dunlap and Marvin Williams. She is survived by her husband Doyle of Modesto, Son, Brian Cooper and wife Rosaline of Modesto, Daughter Lisa Woods and husband Benjamin of Turlock, grandchildren Brandon Cooper and his wife Yolanda, Justin Cooper, Ryan Shaneck, and Chelsea Woods, great-grandchildren Anakin, Lillian, and Giuliana Cooper, Siblings, Sandra Everett of Beatty NV, and Dee Joulian of Magalia, CA.

Per Janice's wishes, no services will be held. A private family ceremony was held on 2/14/2020.

www.cvobituaries.com





Janice CooperDecember 15, 1940 - February 12, 2020Janice Cooper was born in Modesto, CA to Thelma and Marvin Williams on December 15, 1940 and passed away on February 12, 2020.Janice was married to Doyle Cooper, the LOVE OF HER LIFE (her first and only love I should say) they started going together when they were 13 and 15. After high school, they tied the knot in July of 1959 in Lake Tahoe. They were together for 65 years and married for 61 years. She graduated from Modesto High School in 1958. She has lived in Stanislaus County all of her life.Janice loved all kinds of animals all of her life, but her passion for exotic birds grew into a lifelong hobby. She learned on her own how to breed and hand raise birds in her home in Modesto, CA. After working 30 years in the lab at Tri Valley Growers, her hobby outgrew her home. So she opened up a small 800 square feet pet store located inside Newberry's in Ceres, CA.in 1990. She wanted to share these beautiful hand fed birds with more people because she said, "They make people so happy and I love that!" Her business grew fast, so she then opened a beautiful 5,000 ft. pet store in Ceres named Exotic Birds and Pets. Janice said, "She wanted a place for all the kids to be able to go and see all kinds of exotic animals, just like the zoo." She specialized in hand fed tame exotic birds macaws, cockatoos, amazons, tropical and marine fish, reptiles, small animals, food and supplies. People from all over the surrounding counties would come to her for their "lifelong pets" because of her excellent reputation. Janice was known by everyone as "The Bird Lady". She was deeply loved by the community for her kindness, compassion and love for her animals. Janice retired in 2010 and sold her business.Janice was a loving, dedicated wife, mom and grandmother, who loved her family and friends with all her heart. She was the most loving, caring, and generous person. Her beautiful smile and loving heart will be missed so much by her family.Janice is preceded in death by her parents Thelma Dunlap and Marvin Williams. She is survived by her husband Doyle of Modesto, Son, Brian Cooper and wife Rosaline of Modesto, Daughter Lisa Woods and husband Benjamin of Turlock, grandchildren Brandon Cooper and his wife Yolanda, Justin Cooper, Ryan Shaneck, and Chelsea Woods, great-grandchildren Anakin, Lillian, and Giuliana Cooper, Siblings, Sandra Everett of Beatty NV, and Dee Joulian of Magalia, CA.Per Janice's wishes, no services will be held. A private family ceremony was held on 2/14/2020. Published in the Modesto Bee on Feb. 23, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close