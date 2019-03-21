Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Janice, Corkery

October 18, 1944 - March 9, 2019

It is with tremendous sadness that our loving mother and wife Janice Joann Corkery, passed peacefully into heaven surrounded by her family on Saturday March 9th 2019, at the age of 74.

Janice was born October 18th, 1944 in Seward, Nebraska to Merlin William Wullenwaber and Ruth Alverta Welch. Janice was married to Leigh Arlow Gerjets from 1960 to 1983. She then Married Robert Wesley Corkery on July 13th, 1994 and together they raised her five daughters and his two sons.

Janice worked for 40 years in retail management until her retirement.

Janice is survived by her husband Robert, her five daughters and two sons, Tawnie, Carrie, Debra, Lisa, Melanie, Todd and Steve.

Janice has 20 grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren.

She is also survived by three sisters and two brothers. Virginia, Beverly, Rhonda, James, and Larry.along with several cousins, nieces and nephews.

A graveside interment service will be held at Lakewood Memorial Park. On Friday March 22nd at 11:00am 900 Sante Fe. Hughson, Ca. 95326.

www.cvobituaries.com



900 Santa Fe Ave

Hughson , CA 95326

