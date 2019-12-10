Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janice Gibson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Janice Kay Gibson

January 30, 1936 - December 3, 2019

Janice Gibson, known as JK to pretty much everyone, was born in Oklahoma in 1936 and moved out to California with her family as a small child. She grew up in Ceres with her younger brother Richard. JK was a Majorette in the marching band, and graduated from Ceres High School.

She married Bill Gibson and they raised two sons together, Kevin and Scott, and she enjoyed a long a loving marriage to Bill for almost 50 years before his passing in 2002.

She worked a vaiety of jobs over the years, including as a legal secretary, seasonal cannery positions, Title Officer, and as a church secretary for Big Valley Grace Community Church. Janice loved Jesus and her church, and served both with great love and passion throughout her life.

Janice went to be with her savior on Tuesday, December 3rd. She was preceeded in death by her beloved husband Bill Gibson, her eldest son Kevin Gibson, and daughter-in law Linda Gibson. JK is survived by son Scott Gibson, daughter-in-law Susan Gibson, as well as many wonderful grankids, a great grandchild, and more freinds that you could ever count.

In keeping with JK's personal request, there will be no memorial service, but we will keep her in our hearts forever.

Published in the Modesto Bee on Dec. 10, 2019

