Janice B Williams
May 11, 1939 - April 27, 2019
Janice B. Williams Born 3/11/1930 in Fort Dodge Iowa Passed away April 27, 2019 at Doctors Hospital.
Retired from JC Penney's, she enjoyed bowling and working with the WBA during tournaments and fund raisers also loved to have a good time and great sense of humor. Survived by her sons David, Don, and Danny grandkids Dawn, Nicholas, Aaron, Derrick, Kyle, Melinda and Ashley and great grandkids Allyssa, Blaine, Ryan, Nathan, John, Tyler, Journey and Thomas.
Celabration of Life get together at
The Fruit Yard
7948 Yosemite Boulevard
Modesto, ca. 95357
May 29, 2019 3:00pm till 5:00pm
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on May 24, 2019