1/1
Janie Louise Reynolds
1951 - 2020
Sept. 1951 ~ Aug. 2020
Janie was born in Delano, California to Ottest and Lillian Bryan. She graduated from Downey High School in 1968 and got married the next week to Don Reynolds. She worked as a phlebotomist for Doctors Medical Center, Memorial Sutter Lab, Quest Diagnostics and Emanuel Medical Center.
She treasured being a grandmother and also enjoyed sewing, traveling, playing the keyboard and reading Christian books. Janie also taught bible studies.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years Don Reynolds; children Melissa (Jerry) Swain, Christopher (Carla) Reynolds and Stephanie (Shawn) Martin; nine grandchildren three step grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at Allen Mortuary on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 4:00-7:00p.m. Graveside service will be at Ceres Memorial Park on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 10:00a.m. Please share your memories at
Published in Modesto Bee on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Allen Mortuary & Crematory
SEP
9
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Ceres Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Allen Mortuary & Crematory
247 N Broadway
Turlock, CA 95380
(209) 634-5829
