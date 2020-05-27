Janna Ray
1970 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Janna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janna Kristen Ray
Dec 13, 1970 - May 20, 2020
Janna Kristen Ray, age 49, of Turlock, California passed away on Wednesday May 20, 2020. Janna was born December 13, 1970 to Jeannie and Duwayne Ray.
Janna is survived by; father Duwayne Ray and mother Jeannie Ray. She was preceded in death by her brother Corey Ray.
Janna went to elementary school in Ceres and graduated from Downey High School in Modesto, CA.
Janna is remembered by her loving family Lauren McCullough, Brendan Ray, and Madison Ray.
Her family would like to extend their deepest thanks and sympathies to Teresa Baptista, who stayed alongside Janna for many years. A special thanks is also extended to Robin Fischer, who was a huge support and helping hand to everyone including Janna.
A burial for Janna will be held Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 2:00 PM and Lakewood Memorial Park and Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Burial
02:00 PM
Lakewood Memorial Park and Funeral Home.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lakewood Funeral Home
900 Santa Fe Ave
Hughson, CA 95326
2098830411
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 26, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
May 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lakewood Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved