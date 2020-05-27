Janna Kristen RayDec 13, 1970 - May 20, 2020Janna Kristen Ray, age 49, of Turlock, California passed away on Wednesday May 20, 2020. Janna was born December 13, 1970 to Jeannie and Duwayne Ray.Janna is survived by; father Duwayne Ray and mother Jeannie Ray. She was preceded in death by her brother Corey Ray.Janna went to elementary school in Ceres and graduated from Downey High School in Modesto, CA.Janna is remembered by her loving family Lauren McCullough, Brendan Ray, and Madison Ray.Her family would like to extend their deepest thanks and sympathies to Teresa Baptista, who stayed alongside Janna for many years. A special thanks is also extended to Robin Fischer, who was a huge support and helping hand to everyone including Janna.A burial for Janna will be held Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 2:00 PM and Lakewood Memorial Park and Funeral Home.