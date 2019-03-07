Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jason Allen Starn. View Sign



05/25/1977 - 02/25/2019

Jason passed away suddenly on 02/25/2019 in Modesto, CA.

Jason was born to Sandra and Jeff Starn on 05/25/1977 in Modesto, CA.

Jason's greatest love was for his family and especially his wife, Julie.

Jason was an alumni of MJC, CSU Stanislaus. He received his masters from University of Phoenix. He was preceeded in death by his father Jeff Starn and brother Nicholas. He is survived by his wife, Julie and his mother Sandy.

Services will be held on 03/08/2019 at United Methodist Church, 850 16th Street, Modesto, CA at 11:00a.m.

Remembrances can be made to the ASPCA in lieu of flowers.

