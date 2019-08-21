Javier Robledo Espinosa
Oct. 21, 1926 - Aug. 12, 2019
Javier Robledo Espinosa of Crows Landing, CA, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 12, 2019 in Turlock. He was 92 years old.
Javier was born in Michoacán, Mexico on October 21, 1926 to David and Angelina Vega. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Marian Lopez; his brothers, David Vega and Diego Espinosa; and the love of his life, his darling wife, Lupe Espinosa.
Javier will be lovingly remembered by his daughters, Gloria (Rex) Michael and Bertha (Jim) Medeiros; his grandchildren, Rex (Joey) Michael Jr., Keith (Ismenia) Medeiros, Eric Michael and Brian Medeiros; his great-grandchildren, Zachary, Bryonna, Jordan, Benjamin and Addison; along with three brothers, two sisters, and many nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., followed by the Rosary at 6 p.m., on Thursday, August 22, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019. All services will be conducted at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock. Following the service, Javier will be laid to rest with his wife at Turlock Memorial Park.
A loving husband, brother, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and uncle, Javier will be dearly missed.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Aug. 21, 2019