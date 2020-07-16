Puls, Jay RogerApril 10, 1932 - July 13, 2020Jay Roger Puls, Modesto, CABorn: April 10, 1932 Died: July 13, 2020Born in Hanford and raised in the Modesto, CA vicinity, Jay joined the US Navy at the age of 17 and proudly served his country for 3 years during the Korean Conflict. He married his high school sweetheart Darlene List at the age of 20 and completed his Pharmacy degree while working and raising his family in San Francisco. Jay moved his family to Live Oak, CA and opened his sole-proprietor pharmacy in 1965. Jay was a 45-year resident of Live Oak where he contributed greatly to the community over the years, active in the Live Oak Lions Club and other community service groups such as Recreation Unlimited (which built and operated the Live Oak Speedway in the 1970's). Jay is preceded in death by his wife of 51 years Darlene Puls and his sister Geraldine Underwood. He is survived by 3 children: Dale Lee Puls (66) of Live Oak, CA; Dennis Mitchell Puls (61) of Camden, Maine; and Jenene Yvonne Hughes (56) of Live Oak, CA, 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by 3 siblings: Bertie Ayala of Fresno, CA; Harold Puls of Centerton, AR; Harriett Wilson of San Diego, CA; and his companion MaryAnn Wood of Modesto, CA.Graveside service will be conducted 11:00 am, Friday 7/17/2020 at the Live Oak Cemetery. Attendees are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing guidelines at the memorial. Family members suggest donations in lieu of flowers to: Live Oak Lions Club, P.O. Box 325, Live Oak, CA 95953 or Community Hospice, 4368 Spyres Way, Modesto, CA, 95356