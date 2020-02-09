Jaylene Rose Tingley
Sept 3, 1938 - Jan 31, 2020
Jaylene Tingley of Modesto passed away on Jan. 31, 2020 at the age of 81. Jaylene was born on Sept. 3, 1938 to her loving parents Jay R. and Aneda Mae Sinner of Porterville, CA. Jaylene is preceded in death by her Parents Jay R. and Aneda Mae Sinner. She is survived by her wonderful husband Charles Tingley of 30 years; siblings: Jerry Sinnner and Steve Sinner; children: Keith Pitcock, and Andy Pitcock; grandchildren: Nicole Letz, Drew Pitcock, Heather Pitcock, Ray Edelhuber, and Zach Edelhuber; great grandchildren: Davianna Pitcock, Logan Letz and Colton Letz. Jaylene loved cooking for her family and also loved sewing. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She worked at Lawrence Livermore Laboratory for 25 years as an Executive Secretary. Services will be held on February 12, 2020 at Franklin & Downs Funeral Home 1050 McHenry Ave, Modesto starting at 11 A.M.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Feb. 9, 2020