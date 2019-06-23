Jerry Dale Elkins
Feb 3 1971 - June 18, 2019
Jerry, or as family and friends new him, JD, was living with his parents when he died at home from complications of MS. JD was diagnosed with MS in 2008 while working as a machinist at Heighton Mnfg in Oakdale. JD is preceded in death by his sister, Sherry Lynn. He is survived by his parents, Jerry & Martha Elkins of Turlock, his Uncles, Stan Elkins, Harlon Curry, Rick Curry, his Aunts, Mandy Moss, Leota Vandervort and multiple cousins in several states. JD graduated from Turlock High School in 1989 and was an avid NASCAR fan. His favorite drivers were #24 Jeff Gorden and #3 Dale Ernhart Sr. The family is having a small intimate memorial gathering at their friend and neighbor, Charlotte Frost's home. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society in memory of JD.
Published in the Modesto Bee on June 23, 2019