Jean Arivett
March 1, 1933 - November 18, 2020
Modesto, California - Emma Jean Townsend Arivett passed away the afternoon of November 18,2020 at the age of 87. With her daughter, grandson and niece by her side. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and will be missed by many.
Emma Jean was born on March 1, 1933 in Filmore, Oklahoma. Youngest of nine children of John Ott Townsend and Carrean Eva Benge Townsend. She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Arivett and her grandson, Joshua Dobson and his wife Kelly and her three great granddaughters, Faye, Emery and Sage Dobson all of Modesto. Her husband, Bobby J Arivett and her adopted son, David Craig Arivett, preceded her in death.
She spent many years traveling with her parents and siblings. She graduated from Tracy High School in Tracy CA in 1952. She spent many of her school years included 2 and ½ years of high school in Mill Creek, Oklahoma. After graduating high school, her parents decided to retire to Arkansas. Jean went with them and it was there she met her husband, Bobby Arivett who was in the Air Force. She married him October 18, 1952. They made their first home in Fort Wayne, Indiana, where she worked for Magnavox. After a little over a year in Fort Wayne, they moved to Modesto California to be closer to Jean's family. She has resided in Modesto since 1955, with the exception of 3 years they spend in Humboldt Tennessee from 1973-1975.
Jean worked for the City of Modesto for 13 years as their Annexation Specialist and Ombudsmun. She also spent several years at the Stanislaus County Assessors Office. In 1978 she became a Realtor and was still an active Broker at the time of her death. She spent many volunteer hours being a PTA President for local and state offices. She was a girl scout leader and held many offices for the Modesto Garden Club, Book clubs, Baptist Church and other organizations.
Together Bob and Jean created a life full of love, laughter, joy and faith. Their greatest joys in life were their daughter, son, grandson and great granddaughters. Being rooted in their faith of Southern Baptist they raised their children with strong family values, great work ethic and a love of life that has left a legacy for all to cherish. After retiring she enjoyed traveling with her husband in the RV with their favorite companions, two yorkies, Sir Austin Hummer and JD aka Jack Daniels. They visited every state with the exception of Hawaii and Alaska in their RV. Jean took a trip to Europe to travel with her son, that was an exchange student in Switzerland. She visited Austria, Germany, Italy, Switzerland and France.
Emma Jean enjoyed entertaining and playing cards with family and friends. In the last few years, she enjoyed short day trips 'up the hill' to visit the casinos. Her favorite Holiday was Christmas. Her favorite charity was Hospice, Yes Company and Gallo Center for the Arts.
Her memorial and interment of her ashes will be held sometime in April of 2021. A gift to the charity of your choice
is the best remembrance. Her determination, will, giving heart and smile will be missed.