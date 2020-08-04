1/1
Jean Brown
1928 - 2020
Jean Arlene Brown
July 29, 1928 - July 27, 2020
Jean Arlene (Smith) Brown passed away in her sleep after a brief illness. She is survived by her daughter Kim Landesco, her husband Alex, one grandson and one great grandson. She also is survived by her brother Kenneth Smith and sister Virginia Schulz. Jean has numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Byron "Rick" Brown, parents Gertrude and William Smith, brother Lloyd Smith and granddaughter Jean Landesco. Jean lived a wonderful life, experiencing so much of the world beyond her humble beginnings in a small town in Central Wisconsin. She was a teacher at heart, and Art was her passion. Due to the Pandemic there was no service.
Published in Modesto Bee on Aug. 4, 2020.
