Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lakewood Funeral Home 900 Santa Fe Ave Hughson , CA 95326 (209)-883-0411 Funeral service 10:00 AM Lakewood Funeral Home 900 Santa Fe Ave Hughson , CA 95326 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jean D. Chamberlain

June 27, 1931 - December 1, 2019

It is with deep sadness the family of Jean Chamberlain announces his passing on December 1, 2019. He was born in Colcord, Oklahoma to John & Tessie Chamberlain. Together with his siblings Carl, Doyle & Reva they attended Chamberlain School House, helped their parents with farming chores and rode their stick horses hard through the fields.

In 1947 the family relocated to Hughson, and then Oakdale where Jean graduated from Oakdale High School in 1949. Jean was drafted into the

Jean met his wife-to-be at a dance at SJGH School of Nursing in 1955. They were marred on June 17, 1956. Together they raised sons, David (Lori), Jeff and Tim (Bryan).

Jean plastered homes and ran his small dairy until 1958. Times were not kind to small daries, so he eventually sold the cattle and moved to Modesto. Unable to leave the cows, he changed from plastering homes to building dairy barns.

Jean worked hard, but loved to spend time with his sons, grandsons and then great grandsons...plus a dog or two. He was a loving husband, a wonderful father, an exceptional grandpa and great grandfather extraoridnaire. His love and laughter will be deeply missed, and we will hold him close in our hearts forever.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Gayle, as well as three sons, four grandsons and three great grandsons, his beloved sister and best friend, Reva Pochelle, and extended family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at Lakewood Memorial Heritage Chapel on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 10:00AM. Donations can be made to the Humane Society of Stanislaus County, 1620 North Carpenter Road, Suite C-23, Modesto, CA, 95351 or .

www.cvobituaries.com



Jean D. ChamberlainJune 27, 1931 - December 1, 2019It is with deep sadness the family of Jean Chamberlain announces his passing on December 1, 2019. He was born in Colcord, Oklahoma to John & Tessie Chamberlain. Together with his siblings Carl, Doyle & Reva they attended Chamberlain School House, helped their parents with farming chores and rode their stick horses hard through the fields.In 1947 the family relocated to Hughson, and then Oakdale where Jean graduated from Oakdale High School in 1949. Jean was drafted into the Korean War and served in combat from 1951 - 1953.Jean met his wife-to-be at a dance at SJGH School of Nursing in 1955. They were marred on June 17, 1956. Together they raised sons, David (Lori), Jeff and Tim (Bryan).Jean plastered homes and ran his small dairy until 1958. Times were not kind to small daries, so he eventually sold the cattle and moved to Modesto. Unable to leave the cows, he changed from plastering homes to building dairy barns.Jean worked hard, but loved to spend time with his sons, grandsons and then great grandsons...plus a dog or two. He was a loving husband, a wonderful father, an exceptional grandpa and great grandfather extraoridnaire. His love and laughter will be deeply missed, and we will hold him close in our hearts forever.He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Gayle, as well as three sons, four grandsons and three great grandsons, his beloved sister and best friend, Reva Pochelle, and extended family and friends.Funeral services will be held at Lakewood Memorial Heritage Chapel on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 10:00AM. Donations can be made to the Humane Society of Stanislaus County, 1620 North Carpenter Road, Suite C-23, Modesto, CA, 95351 or . Published in the Modesto Bee on Dec. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Korean War Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close