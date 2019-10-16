Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Harris. View Sign Service Information Pacific View Memorial Park and Mortuary 3500 Pacific View Drive Corona Del Mar , CA 92625 (949)-644-2700 Send Flowers Obituary

Jean Kathryn Stanyer Harris

February 20, 1934-October 11, 2019

Jean Kathryn Stanyer Harris passed away October 11, 2019 at the age of 85. Jean was born February 20, 1934 to Violet and Clarence Stanyer in Pasadena California. She attended Pasadena City College where she was a contender for Rose Queen. She married Lawrence Raymond Harris in 1953. She enjoyed modeling, trying new recipes, knitting, camping, swimming competitively, tennis, and teaching her boys to cook. Jean was an avid shotgun shooting enthusiast. She volunteered at Hoag Hospital and worked as a reserve officer for the City of Newport Beach. After her husband retired, they were very involved in developing the bloodhound program with the Orange County Sheriffs. Jean was a resident of Paramount Court memory care facility in Turlock, California for 18 months before succumbing to the disease of Alzheimers Dementia. She is survived by her husband Lawrence Harris, her sons Lee (Esther), and Mark (Jessica), and three grandchildren, Allison Harris (Eric Essen), Steven Harris, and Kevin Harris (Elvira). The family would like to thank all those who so lovingly participated in her care.

A memorial service will be held Monday, October 21 at 10:00 am at Pacific View Mortuary, 3500 Pacific View Drive, Corona del Mar, California.

