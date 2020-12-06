Jean Keasling

April 15, 1922 - November 29, 2020

Modesto, California - Jean Marie Schouten Keasling passed peacefully November 29, 2020 at 98 years old. Jean was born April 15th 1922 in Keokuk, Iowa, she was the youngest of two girls. Although Doris was 11 years older the sisters were close friends throughout their lives. Her parents, Irene and Hubert Schouten owned Schouten's Bakery. Mom always was a," pastry girl" and used to say she grew up with all the best pastries and cookies! After high school, Jean went on to graduate from Stephens College in Columbia Missouri. She worked with the airlines as a reservationist in Kansas City Mo during the war. After the war, on a visit to Keokuk she reunited with her old high school lunch dancing partner, Hugh Keasling, and in April, 1946 they were married.

They moved to Iowa City where Hugh was a graduate student, and Jean settled in to her new roles as loving wife and soon mother. The friends they made during those years were friends for life.

The family moved twice, finally settling in Modesto in 1967. Jean earned the title "the General" from Steven's friends, because she expected proper etiquette most of the time. She lived by the principals of right and wrong, and her home was always open to family and friends.

In Modesto, Jean started taking on volunteer work with The Salvation Army, her PEO Chapter and Trinity United Presbyterian Church. She was active in the Nine Hole golfers at Del Rio and continued to play into her early nineties. She loved playing bridge and was an excellent domino player too. Family gatherings were never complete without a lively game of "Oh Hell !"

If you were Jean's friend she would do anything for you.

She was preceeded in death by her husband, Hugh, and youngest son, Steven, and is survived by her other children, Hugh, Stan and Sharon, their partners, Linda, Cynde and Arie, four grandsons, John, Matt, Jason, and Andrew, and one granddaughter, Hilary, and their partners, Vanessa, Leslie and Travis and four great grandchildren, Yasmine, Lewis, Dylan and James.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store