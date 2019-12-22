Jean Wallen Hannah
Sept 1928 ~ Dec 2019
Jean Wallen Hannah passed away December 10, 2019 at the age of 91, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Jean was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Fred and Lola Wallen. She grew up in Chicago and settled in Modesto in 1953. She is survived by her brother Malcolm Wallen of Modesto; her step-children Jonaca Driscoll and Chad Hannah; three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank the caring staff at Valley Comfort for their kindness, compassion, consideration, and sense of humor in caring for Jean; and also to thank Community Hospice for improving Jean's quality of life in her last year.
No formal services will be held for Jean. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jean's name and honor can be made to the at ; Friends of the Modesto Library, Box 4565, Modesto, CA 95353; or Community Hospice, 4368 Spyres Way, Modesto, CA 95356.
Please visit Jean's tribute page at www.AllenMortuary.com for an expanded obituary and to extend condolences to the family.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Dec. 22, 2019