Jeanette Ferrarese
1935 -2019
Jeanette Ferrarese passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family. She was born on October 31, 1935 to Fred and Lena Kruckow of Backus, Minnesota. She enjoyed gardening, baking, and spending time with her grandchildren. Jeanette is survived by her three daughters, Kim Wolfe, Angela Ferrarese, Gina Betchart, grandchildren Kristal Stepps, Shane Betchart, Jace Wolfe, Elsie Betchart, great grandchildren Hayden & Heston Stepps and her siblings Norma, Laura and Roland. She is preceded in death by her husband Melvin "Buzz" Ferrarese her parents Fred & Lena, brothers Nobert & Chris and sister Loretta. Her wonderful smile will be missed by all that loved her. A celebration of life will be held on July 30th 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Oakdale Country Club, 243 N. Stearns Rd, Oakdale CA 95361. Donations in her memory may be made to Community Hospice, 4368 Spyres Way, Modesto, CA 95356
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on July 23, 2019