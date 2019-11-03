Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanie Nelson. View Sign Service Information Allen Mortuary & Crematory 247 N Broadway Turlock , CA 95380 (209)-634-5829 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Allen Mortuary & Crematory 247 N Broadway Turlock , CA 95380 View Map Interment 10:00 AM Hilmar Cemetery Memorial service 11:00 AM Hilmar Covenant Church Send Flowers Obituary

Jeanie D. Nelson

April 1949 ~ October 2019

Jeanie D. Nelson was born in Bakersfield, California to Oliver and Alice Burr. A beloved daughter and the youngest of three sisters. She loved animals and wanted to marry a farmer. In 1969, Jeanie transferred from Bakersfield Junior College to Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo where she met her future husband, a dairy farmer, Dennis Nelson. Jeanie and Dennis were married on September 11, 1971. Upon finishing college with a BA in education, she and Dennis moved to Hilmar, to the Nelson family dairy, and she began a teaching career at Hilmar Junior High School.

Jeanie taught for four years until she began her family. Jeanie and Dennis raised two children, Erik, who passed in 1994, and their daughter Kate (Andrew) Dargatz. Erik had special needs and upon his death, Jeanie was motivated get a degree in Special Ed which she taught for 17 more years. Jeanie was an inspiration to her students and stayed in touch with many of them after their graduation.

Throughout her life, Jeanie was devoted to her family and friends, the Nelson Dairy, was very involved in California Women for Agriculture and loved being a grandmother. She is and will always be Grandma Moo.

Jeanie was preceded in death by her parents Oliver and Alice Burr and son Erik Nelson. Surviving family members are her husband Dennis Nelson, her sisters Susan Ericson and Nancy (Martin) Vandernoot, daughter Kate (Andrew) Dargatz and grandchildren, Emmett & Ada.

Jeanie was a very special woman, sister, wife, mother and friend. She could brighten any room and lift every heart she touched.

In lieu of flowers, donations could be sent to Hilmar Covenant Church, P.O. Box 340, Hilmar CA 95324 or to a .

Visitation will be at Allen Mortuary, Wednesday, November 6 from 5-7 pm. Interment will be at Hilmar Cemetery at 10 am on Thursday, November 7th and a memorial service will follow at Hilmar Covenant Church at 11 am. Please share your memories at

www.AllenMortuary.com

www.cvobituaries.com





