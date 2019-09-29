Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanine Tucker. View Sign Service Information Eaton Family Funeral & Cremation Service 513 12Th St Modesto , CA 95354 (209)-492-9222 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM The Seasons Catering & Event Center 945 McHenry Ave Modesto , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jeanine Tucker

Nov 2, 1956- Sept 8, 2019

Jeanine Diane Tucker, age 62, of Riverbank, CA, passed away peacefully on September 8, 2019. She was born on November 2, 1956, in Reno, Nevada, to her loving parents, the late Orville Owen and Lois Elaine Owen (Shields), of Santa Clara, CA, who survives the deceased. She married Richard David Tucker on August 9, 1993, and after twenty-six years of marriage to his very active wife, became her devoted caregiver during her recent serious illness.

She was the proud mother of Kelly Publicover, of Modesto, CA, and Lauren McKenzie (Publicover), (Sean McKenzie), of Modesto, CA, and step-mother to Joshua Tucker (Alicia Tucker) and Shane Tucker, of Modesto, CA. She was the much-loved grandmother of Jacob, Kyle, and Gracie Tucker, Shane Tucker Jr., Olivia, Marian, and Benjamin McKenzie, and Piper Publicover. She was sister to Ron Owen (Carlen Owen), of Riverbank, CA, and loving Aunt to Megan and Mitchell Owen.

Jeanine grew up in Santa Clara, in the heart of Silicon Valley, and graduated "Outstanding Scholar of the Year" from Buchser High School in 1974. In 1978 she graduated Cum Laude from the University of Santa Clara, with a BS in Political Science, and the equivalent of a BA in Spanish Literature. In 1981 she graduated with a JD from the University of Santa Clara, School of Law.

While still living in the Bay Area, Jeanine had her two daughters and devoted the first few years of their lives raising and caring for her growing family. In 1989, Jeanine moved to Modesto, CA and began her career working for the state court system; first, for the Stanislaus Superior Court, where she worked for 21 years, and then for the Superior Court of California, County of Tuolumne, where she served as the Court Executive Officer, for nearly six years, from 2013 to December, 2018. While living in Modesto, she met and married her new husband, Richard, in 1993. Together, they enjoyed family camping trips and movie nights, BBQ's, and keeping up with their daughters' busy schedules.

Active in her community, Jeanine was elected to, and served on, the Riverbank City Council, from March, 2011, through December, 2016. She was past president and an active member of the Modesto 500 Lions Club for over 20 years, and was a Bd. member for a period of time of the VIPS (Visually Impaired Persons Support) and a current Bd. member of the RFWC (Riverbank Federated Women's Club).

She was an accomplished seamstress, cook, and gardener, and enjoyed these interests and hobbies her entire adult life. She loved using old family recipes and passing these down to her children and grandchildren.

Jeanine often thought of herself as an "old soul" as she developed a great interest in genealogy when she was only 20 years old. She later became the "family historian" and created several family history books for multiple branches of the family utilizing all of the extensive research she had done for a period of 30 years. More recently, she continued to work on the various family histories, updating information and adding old family photos and documents as she discovered them, and wholeheartedly took on a new hobby, quilting.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at The Seasons Catering & Event Center, 945 McHenry Ave, Modesto, CA 95350 from 2pm- 5pm. Memorial contributions can be made to the Community Hospice of Modesto, CA or .

www.cvobituaries.com



Jeanine TuckerNov 2, 1956- Sept 8, 2019Jeanine Diane Tucker, age 62, of Riverbank, CA, passed away peacefully on September 8, 2019. She was born on November 2, 1956, in Reno, Nevada, to her loving parents, the late Orville Owen and Lois Elaine Owen (Shields), of Santa Clara, CA, who survives the deceased. She married Richard David Tucker on August 9, 1993, and after twenty-six years of marriage to his very active wife, became her devoted caregiver during her recent serious illness.She was the proud mother of Kelly Publicover, of Modesto, CA, and Lauren McKenzie (Publicover), (Sean McKenzie), of Modesto, CA, and step-mother to Joshua Tucker (Alicia Tucker) and Shane Tucker, of Modesto, CA. She was the much-loved grandmother of Jacob, Kyle, and Gracie Tucker, Shane Tucker Jr., Olivia, Marian, and Benjamin McKenzie, and Piper Publicover. She was sister to Ron Owen (Carlen Owen), of Riverbank, CA, and loving Aunt to Megan and Mitchell Owen.Jeanine grew up in Santa Clara, in the heart of Silicon Valley, and graduated "Outstanding Scholar of the Year" from Buchser High School in 1974. In 1978 she graduated Cum Laude from the University of Santa Clara, with a BS in Political Science, and the equivalent of a BA in Spanish Literature. In 1981 she graduated with a JD from the University of Santa Clara, School of Law.While still living in the Bay Area, Jeanine had her two daughters and devoted the first few years of their lives raising and caring for her growing family. In 1989, Jeanine moved to Modesto, CA and began her career working for the state court system; first, for the Stanislaus Superior Court, where she worked for 21 years, and then for the Superior Court of California, County of Tuolumne, where she served as the Court Executive Officer, for nearly six years, from 2013 to December, 2018. While living in Modesto, she met and married her new husband, Richard, in 1993. Together, they enjoyed family camping trips and movie nights, BBQ's, and keeping up with their daughters' busy schedules.Active in her community, Jeanine was elected to, and served on, the Riverbank City Council, from March, 2011, through December, 2016. She was past president and an active member of the Modesto 500 Lions Club for over 20 years, and was a Bd. member for a period of time of the VIPS (Visually Impaired Persons Support) and a current Bd. member of the RFWC (Riverbank Federated Women's Club).She was an accomplished seamstress, cook, and gardener, and enjoyed these interests and hobbies her entire adult life. She loved using old family recipes and passing these down to her children and grandchildren.Jeanine often thought of herself as an "old soul" as she developed a great interest in genealogy when she was only 20 years old. She later became the "family historian" and created several family history books for multiple branches of the family utilizing all of the extensive research she had done for a period of 30 years. More recently, she continued to work on the various family histories, updating information and adding old family photos and documents as she discovered them, and wholeheartedly took on a new hobby, quilting.A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at The Seasons Catering & Event Center, 945 McHenry Ave, Modesto, CA 95350 from 2pm- 5pm. Memorial contributions can be made to the Community Hospice of Modesto, CA or . Published in the Modesto Bee on Sept. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.