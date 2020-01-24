Jeanne Anne Elias
Oct. 10, 1932 - Jan. 19, 2020
Jeanne Anne Fletcher Elias, 87, passed away on January 19, 2020 surrounded by her family.
Jeanne was born in Chicago, Illinois to Esther and Fred Fletcher. She grew up in Chicago, and after she and Norman married, they moved to California, where they enjoyed living in both the Bay Area and Turlock.
Jeanne is survived by Norman, her husband of 68 years, four children, seven grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. In addition to fishing, golfing, and trips to Laughlin, Jeanne will be remembered as the "jelly queen" to her friends and family.
The family would like to thank the Alexander Cohen Hospice House in Hughson for providing comfort and care. As per Jeanne's wishes, no memorial service will be held, but in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to .
Published in the Modesto Bee from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020