JEANNE LACOSTE STREETERJULY 21, 1924-AUG 24, 2020SURROUNDED BY FAMILY AND FRIENDS, OUR BEAUTIFUL MOTHER, JEANNE, PASSED INTO THE WAITING ARMS OF JESUS ON THE MORNING OF AUGUST 24TH, JUST SHORTLY AFTER CELEBRATING HER 96TH BITYHDAY! SHE WAS A GREAT MOM TO HER 2 CHILDREN, DEBRA TABLER (BOB) AND RANDY LACOSTE (KAREN). SHE ALSO HAD 4 WONDERFUL GRANDCHILDREN (SARA AND JENNA MELLO, AARON AND JORDAN LACOSTE).SHE WAS A WOMAN OF STRONG FAITH AND A FRIEND TO MANY. OVER THE YEARS SHE HELD NUMEROUS OUTDOOR EVENTS WHERE HER FLOWERS WERE ON DISPLAY FOR ALL TO ENJOY.DUE TO COVID CONCERNS, THERE WILL BE NO MEMORIAL SERVICE AT THIS TIME. PLEASE CONSIDER DONATING TO your favorite charity