Guest Book View Sign Service Information Rosary 9:30 AM St. Patrick's Church 19399 E. Highway 120 Ripon , CA View Map Send Flowers Funeral service 10:30 AM St. Patrick's Church, Send Flowers Obituary

Jeannette Bonelli

Jan 11, 1933 - Sept. 18, 2019

The world lost one of the best on September 18, 2019 when Jeannette Gribaudo Bonelli of Escalon passed away at the age of 86.

Jeannette was born in Patterson on January 11th, 1933 to Frank and Rose Oliveira. She had five brothers and sisters. In November 1953, she married the love of her life, Joseph Gribaudo of Lodi. Joe and Jeannette raised almonds and grapes together and every fall, from September to November, Jeannette did all the almond hauling. They were blessed with three wonderful children, Judy, Janelle, and Jim. She unexpectedly lost her husband, Joe, in June 1980.

Then, in 1982, Jeannette married her husband, Jim Bonelli of Escalon, and to whom she was married until his passing in June 2004.

Jeannette belonged to many groups and organizations including the Lodi Italian Club, the Dakota Club, the Grange Hall, St. Joaquin Church, and St. Patrick Church. Additionally, she worked on the Election Board for over 40 years. She loved cooking and entertaining but more than anything, Jeannette loved people and spending time with them. She was famous for her cooking skills and there was always room for one more at her table. She loved to garden and grew beautiful flowers. She loved to play cards with her friends and family. What most will remember about Jeannette is that she had a very authentic way of being everyone's Grandma, everyone's Mom… that was just a small part of who she was, but such an important part. She had a big heart, was full of spunk, and truly loved life.

She is survived by her daughters, Judy Sterling (Dennis), Janelle Quaschnick (Jim), and by her son, Jim Gribaudo (Sandy). She is also survived by her grandchildren, Melissa, Ben, Selena, Ryan, Nyles, Joseph, Jaimi, Jim, and Jason; her 10 great-grandchildren; and lastly, by her brother and dear friend, Thomas Esparza.

Services will be held Friday, September 27th, at St. Patrick's Church, 19399 E. Highway 120, Ripon, California. The Rosary at 9:30 AM will be followed by the funeral service at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, please honor Jeannette's memory with a donation to a .

www.cvobituaries.com



Jeannette BonelliJan 11, 1933 - Sept. 18, 2019The world lost one of the best on September 18, 2019 when Jeannette Gribaudo Bonelli of Escalon passed away at the age of 86.Jeannette was born in Patterson on January 11th, 1933 to Frank and Rose Oliveira. She had five brothers and sisters. In November 1953, she married the love of her life, Joseph Gribaudo of Lodi. Joe and Jeannette raised almonds and grapes together and every fall, from September to November, Jeannette did all the almond hauling. They were blessed with three wonderful children, Judy, Janelle, and Jim. She unexpectedly lost her husband, Joe, in June 1980.Then, in 1982, Jeannette married her husband, Jim Bonelli of Escalon, and to whom she was married until his passing in June 2004.Jeannette belonged to many groups and organizations including the Lodi Italian Club, the Dakota Club, the Grange Hall, St. Joaquin Church, and St. Patrick Church. Additionally, she worked on the Election Board for over 40 years. She loved cooking and entertaining but more than anything, Jeannette loved people and spending time with them. She was famous for her cooking skills and there was always room for one more at her table. She loved to garden and grew beautiful flowers. She loved to play cards with her friends and family. What most will remember about Jeannette is that she had a very authentic way of being everyone's Grandma, everyone's Mom… that was just a small part of who she was, but such an important part. She had a big heart, was full of spunk, and truly loved life.She is survived by her daughters, Judy Sterling (Dennis), Janelle Quaschnick (Jim), and by her son, Jim Gribaudo (Sandy). She is also survived by her grandchildren, Melissa, Ben, Selena, Ryan, Nyles, Joseph, Jaimi, Jim, and Jason; her 10 great-grandchildren; and lastly, by her brother and dear friend, Thomas Esparza.Services will be held Friday, September 27th, at St. Patrick's Church, 19399 E. Highway 120, Ripon, California. The Rosary at 9:30 AM will be followed by the funeral service at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, please honor Jeannette's memory with a donation to a . Published in the Modesto Bee on Sept. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations