Jeannie Christine McCauley (Hamrick)
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeannie McCauley.
August 22, 1950 - January 31, 2019
A longtime resident of Salida Ca. Died Thursday January 31st at her home in Salida at the age of 68. Born in Farris Ok. She did some Cannery work but was a homemaker most of her life. She survived by her children Joe Hamrick of Salida Ca. Dorothy Davis of Wellington Tx. And Shawna Williams of Salida Ca. And her five grandchildren Chandra, Johnny, James, Beau, and Janiece.
A service will be held February 7th at 10am at Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel. Then a pot luck in salida to follow at The First Congregational Church..
www.cvobituaries.com
Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc
419 Scenic Dr
Modesto, CA 95350
(209) 523-5646
Published in the Modesto Bee on Feb. 5, 2019