Jeannie Hubble Wesson
July 10, 1944 - June 29, 2019
Age 75 of Oakdale, passed away at her home Saturday. She was born in Paragould, Arkansas to the late Boyd & Marie Hubble. She is preceeded in death by her brother Gary. Jeannie is survived by her husband Jim. Children include: Leona S, Tina M, Larry C, Sarah H, Wendy F, and Kim W. Jeannie's surviving siblings are Carl, Belinda & Annette. Grand & Great Grands. Nieces & Nephews. Jeannie you were loved & will be missed. At Jeannie's request there will be no service.
Published in the Modesto Bee on July 10, 2019