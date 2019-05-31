Jearl Gene Buchanan
Dec. 18, 1929 - May 22, 2019
Jearl Buchanan, 89, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on December 18, 1929 in Fairfax, OK to Tom and Bessie Buchanan. Jearl graduated from Oakdale High School in 1949 and that same year he married Joan Snider in Modesto. They were happily married for 69 years and raised two children. He worked for Fairbanks Trucking/Gallo for 42 years and retired in 1993.
Jearl was a devout christian with a kind and loving heart. He enjoyed traveling and camping, woodworking, cheering on his 49ers, coffee and cards with friends, and spending time with his family.
Jearl is survived by his wife Joan; his son Randy (Barbara) Buchanan of Modesto; his daughter Linda (Jack) Villines of Modesto; his two sisters Barbara Williams of Modesto and Virgina Hudson of Modesto; his 8 grandchildren; his 10 great-grandchildren; his 2 great-great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at Lakewood Funeral Home, 900 Santa Fe Ave, Hughson, CA at 11:00 am on June 4, 2019. Reception to follow.
Published in the Modesto Bee on May 31, 2019