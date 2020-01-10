Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jearl Looper. View Sign Service Information Oakdale Memorial Chapel 830 West F Street Oakdale , CA 95361 (209)-847-2211 Send Flowers Obituary

Jearl Dean Looper, Jr.

1934-2020

Jearl was born in Modesto, California in 1934 and lived in Oakdale for 85 years. His parents were Jearl D. Looper, Sr. and Christine Looper. As a young man, Christine "forced" Jearl and his brother Ed into ballroom dancing lessons at the Edwards Dancing School in Oakdale where he met his future wife, Ardythe.

Oakdale High School was his alma mater. While playing high school basketball, he was known for his "wicked" overhand shot. After high school, he attended Modesto Jr. College and drove a school bus for students.

During the

Jearl enjoyed wearing his cowboy boots, and he did whenever the occasion allowed. After retiring, he and Ardythe traveled with friends in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Australia, the Caribbean, and Alaska. He spent many happy hours playing pool at the Oakdale Senior Center. For thirty years, Friday nights were reserved for their "dinner group" with friends they had known for most of their lives.

Jearl's Parkinson Disease symptoms worsened thirteen years after his original diagnosis, and he spent his last year at Graceful Living. The family is very grateful for the care he received there.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Ardythe Looper, brother Ed Looper, children Julie (Bryan) Minabe and Rick Looper, grandchildren Melissa (Brad) Franca, Aaron Jearl (Amanda) Wharff, Brenton (Dru) Looper, and Megan Looper, and great-grandchildren Carter and Brenna Franca, Posey and Henley Wharff.

Burial will be private.

www.cvobituaries.com



Jearl Dean Looper, Jr.1934-2020Jearl was born in Modesto, California in 1934 and lived in Oakdale for 85 years. His parents were Jearl D. Looper, Sr. and Christine Looper. As a young man, Christine "forced" Jearl and his brother Ed into ballroom dancing lessons at the Edwards Dancing School in Oakdale where he met his future wife, Ardythe.Oakdale High School was his alma mater. While playing high school basketball, he was known for his "wicked" overhand shot. After high school, he attended Modesto Jr. College and drove a school bus for students.During the Korean conflict , Jearl served as a corporal in the Army and was stationed in Honolulu, Hawaii. He and Ardythe were married in 1957. Jearl worked in the family business, J.D. Looper Trucking, with his father and brother, where he drove a truck and helped maintain the vehicles. He was known for his dry sense of humor and being a man of his word. Many business deals were made with a handshake and a promise.Jearl enjoyed wearing his cowboy boots, and he did whenever the occasion allowed. After retiring, he and Ardythe traveled with friends in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Australia, the Caribbean, and Alaska. He spent many happy hours playing pool at the Oakdale Senior Center. For thirty years, Friday nights were reserved for their "dinner group" with friends they had known for most of their lives.Jearl's Parkinson Disease symptoms worsened thirteen years after his original diagnosis, and he spent his last year at Graceful Living. The family is very grateful for the care he received there.He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Ardythe Looper, brother Ed Looper, children Julie (Bryan) Minabe and Rick Looper, grandchildren Melissa (Brad) Franca, Aaron Jearl (Amanda) Wharff, Brenton (Dru) Looper, and Megan Looper, and great-grandchildren Carter and Brenna Franca, Posey and Henley Wharff.Burial will be private. Published in the Modesto Bee from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Korean War Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close