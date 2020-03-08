Jeffery Machado
Dec. 13, 1965 - Mar. 2, 2020
Jeffery Dale Machado peacefully passed away March 2, 2020 in Escalon, CA at the age of 54. Jeffery was born December 13, 1965 to Victor and Glenda Machado in Whittier, CA where he grew up with his brother Gordon. In his teens they had moved to Escalon, CA where he had continued to reside. Jeffery enjoyed outdoor activities such as hunting and fishing, and worked as a Truck Driver for 30 years. He was a fun and very generous person and will be greatly missed. Jeffery is survived by his parents; Victor and Glenda Machado of Escalon, brother; Gordon (Ingrid) Machado of Modesto, his son; Garrett and grandson; Jameson of Escalon.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Deegan Funeral Chapel. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 1:30 P.M. at St. John's Catholic Cemetery. To send the family condolences, please visit Jeffery's tribute page at www.deeganfuneralchapels.com
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Mar. 8, 2020