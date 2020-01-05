Jeffrey Brian Hansen
Aug. 10, 1956 - Dec. 25, 2019
Jeffrey Brian Hansen, a long-time resident of Modesto, passed away peacefully on Christmas Day after a short illness.
While his life was beset with various health issues, he will be remembered for his unwavering kindness and deeply-felt empathy for others.
Jeff was born in Merced, CA in 1956 to Keith McQuarrie Hansen and Norma Despain Hansen. He grew up in Redwood City, California and graduated from San Carlos High School. He took college courses in Guatalajara Mexico and at BYU. He served as a church missionary for two years in Puerto Rico.
Jeff is preceeded in death by his parents, Keith M. Hansen and Norma D. Hansen and is survived by his brother, Drake Dean Hansen of River Rock, CA and his sister, Brenda Sue Hansen, of Langley, WA.
Jeff will be missed by his immediate and extended family as well as his long time friends. He made a positive impact in each our lives and we are grateful. Godspeed, Jeff.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Jan. 5, 2020