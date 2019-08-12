Jennie Carwell
April 23, 1919 - August 4, 2019
On Sunday, August 4, 2019, Jennie Carwell passed away peacefully in her home in Riverbank.
Jennie was born on April 23, 1919, in Smith, PA, to Vincente and Catherine Perona. Jennie was married to the love of her life for 77 years. James Carwell and Jennie Perona were married on February 21, 1937.
Jennie celebrated her 100th birthday surrounded by her loved ones, in Riverbank, where she had lived for the past 31 years. Jennie was a kind and beautiful woman, with a good sense of humor, who was always there for her family and friends. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Jennie was preceded in death by her husband, James, daughter, Elsie and granddaughter, Teresa. Jennie is survived by her daughter Shirley, 6 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great-grandchildren. Jennie's service will be held Friday, August 16, 2019 at the Oakdale-Riverbank Memorial Chapel located at 830 W F St in Oakdale at 10 o'clock a.m.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Aug. 12, 2019