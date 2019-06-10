Jennifer Suzanne Hernandes
April 5, 1977 - June 10,2017
Born a miracle April 5, 1977, passed through the gates of Glory, June 10, 2017. I want this remembrance to be more than black letters on white paper, she was so much more than that, her world was full of color. She was sunshine, a giggle, lover of Christmas, to the point we'd have to remind her it was time to put the decorations away. A dear friend and confident, a definate fashionista always sharing a fashion tip she'd just discovered. Born beautiful inside and out, kind beyond measure always bringing home a stray of one kind or another. One of her last acts of kindness was to rescue some baby ducks caught in a storm drain, when she heard their mother carrying on. Last month I heard Mathew Emerzian speak at the Gallo Center, he mentioned in his book Every Monday Matters, really every moment matters. As Dr. Seuss once said "Sometimes you will never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory"
In loving memory of our precious Jenny, Daughter Sister and Mother.
