Feb. 6,1966- Dec. 7,2019

The most beautiful soul that's touched many peoples lives was called to

Heaven on December 7,2019.

I have only just lost you; the pain is hard to bear.

Do I have to go through life knowing you're not there?

Please someone explain to me why she had to go.

Are there any reasons I really need to know.

I sit here and remember all the lovely times we shared,the talks, the laughter, of everyone you cared.

I am told the pain will ease in time and I will think of her without a tear, but that would be impossible as I need to have her here.

She was my very world, my ever guiding star.

Just kiss me softly on the cheek and tell me where you are.

Happy birthday my angel.

