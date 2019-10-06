Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jennifer Lynn Chavez. View Sign Service Information Franklin & Downs Funeral Homes and Cremation Services 1050 McHenry Avenue Modesto , CA 95350 (209)-529-5723 Service 11:00 AM Franklin & Downs Funeral Homes and Cremation Services 1050 McHenry Avenue Modesto , CA 95350 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jennifer Lynn Chavez

February 25, 1977 - September 28, 2019

Our Beloved Jennifer Lynn Chavez was born to Jesus V. Chavez and Victoria M. Gutierrez on February 25, 1977 in Patterson, CA. She was a very happy baby; a good child and was always having fun and upbeat. One of her most exciting times as a child was going to Tijuana with Lil Grandma around Christmas time. Jennifer has always been very family oriented especially for the Holidays and special events. She was very loving, giving and always had many friends.

There are so many beautiful things that Jennifer represented, a beautiful Mother, a loving Daughter, a beloved Sister, an Awesome Aunt, an Amazing Sister-In-Law, and a great friend to many. She had a contagious laugh that spread to many hearts. Jennifer had a beautiful charisma about her that allowed her to be loved easily. She was always dressed to impress; she was so full of life, a blessing many, most of all shined wherever she was in life.

Anybody in need, she would be there…

When someone was in need, she would provide...

Someone who was without food, she would make burritos...

Someone who was without bread, she would bless them...

When the elderly were in need, she would run their errands.

If someone was in need of clothing, she would clothe them…

If she had something to give, she would pass it on to someone else…

She tried so hard to do for her children, she loved her children like no other…

She was amazing when she was with her children...she shined like a diamond…

Throughout hardship Jennifer was still able to get up and stay strong in faith, it showed through her pushing forward, giving of herself through big loving heart. Always with the kids and staying active with all the nephews and nieces, which she loved as much as they loved her. It brought her great comfort when she was with her children. Jennifer found great comfort in going to church and was a strong Warrior in Faith. Her spirit has always been a beautiful white light and gained her wings. We will await all together and join her as she awaits all her loved ones.

Beloved Mother, Victoria M. Gutierrez and preceded in death Father, Jesus V. Chavez.

Surviving beautiful children Fabian Castro, Eli Quirones, Mia Llamas, Mo Mo (Angel Jesus) Llamas. Her loving siblings Debbie Chavez, Michelle Chavez, Mario Chavez, Vanessa Perez, Jesus Chavez, Juan Chavez, and Omar Chavez. Many beloved nieces and nephews. Loving Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and family.

"There are some who bring a light so great to the world that even after they have gone the light still remains." -Unknown

"Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day...unseen, unheard, but always near, still loved, still missed and very dear". -Unknown

"Wherever a Beautiful soul has been, there is a trail of Beautiful Memories."- Unknown

She has the most beautiful children, Fabian, Eli, Mia and Mo Mo, may they find peace and understanding through their journey. They have hearts of Gold just like their mother, Jennifer Chavez.

There will be a service for Jennifer Chavez at Franklin & Downs Funeral Home, McHenry Chapel, 1050 McHenry Ave., Modesto, on Friday, October 11, 2019, at 11:00 AM.

www.cvobituaries.com





