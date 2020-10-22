Jennifer Brubaker MeeuwseOct 17, 1980 - Oct 16, 2020Jennifer was born on October 17, 1980 in Modesto, California to Mark and Susan Brubaker. Jen grew up in Salida, California. She attended K-8th grade in Salida and Grace M. Davis High School in Modesto. After graduating from Davis High in 1998, she attended Long Beach State University. In typical Jen fashion, she graduated in 3 years with a BS in Liberal Studies. Jen started her career with Escalon Premier Brands in 2001. While working she completed her Master's degree in Business/Marketing. Jennifer married Jason Meeuwse in 2001 and they made their home in Ripon, California. They welcomed their first daughter, Jaelyn in 2005, and their second daughter, Jordyn in 2007.Jen's entire world revolved around her 2 girls. She was always involved heavily in whatever activity they chose. Over the years this included cheerleading, volleyball, softball, and soccer just to name a few. Jen was also actively involved in her girl's education. She led numerous school fundraisers and was the President of the PFC at Park View Elementary. As the girls got older, they settled in on softball and soccer as their true passions. You could always find Jen cheering on her world stands and sidelines.Through Jen's involvement in school function and sporting events, she made numerous lifelong friendships. Family was important to Jen and always came first. If you were a friend of Jen's, you were considered family!Jennifer is survived by her husband of 19 years, Jason Meeuwse, daughter Jaelyn and Jordyn Meeuwse, parents Mark and Susan Brubaker, brother Zack (Chanele) Brubaker, and nephews Preston and Cooper Brubaker.A special thank you to her wonderful Doctors, nurses, and staff at Sutter Medical Center in Sacramento, California.A visitation will be held on Monday Oct 26th from 5-8pm, at Deegan Funeral Chapels/ Ripon Memorial Chapel, 111 S. Palm Ave, Ripon, CA. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday Oct 27th, at 10am at Wood Colony Cemetery, 3511 N. Dakota Ave, Modesto, CA. A reception will follow immediately at Brethren Heritage School- Outdoor Pavilion, 3549 Dakota Ave, Modesto, CA. Flowers can be sent to Deegan (see address above) in care of Jennifer Brubaker/Meeuwse.