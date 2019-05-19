Jennifer De Bie Pater
February 15, 1953 - May 15, 2019
Jennifer De Bie Pater was born February 15, 1953 in Downey, California and went to her Heavenly home on May 15, 2019. She was the middle child to William and Marie De Bie. They moved to Ripon in 1965 where Jennifer attended Ripon Christian Schools. After graduating from Ripon Christian she married her high school sweetheart Marvin Pater and they have been married for 46 years. They have 3 daughters Stacy (Matt) Yonker of Ripon, Janelle (Nick) Stever of San Clemente, and Sara (Matt) Swanson of Round Rock, Tx. They have 7 grandchildren, Sydney and Madelyn Yonker, Kelan and Kyler Stever, Abigail, Leah, and Luke Swanson. Jennifer loved her family and friends dearly and most importantly loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. This was evident in the way she lived her life, loved others and how strong her faith was throughout her cancer diagnosis and battle. Jenn and Marv enjoyed spending lots of time with family and friends, traveling, and taking care of their grandchildren. Jennifer is survived by her husband Marvin, and siblings William "Dale" (Bonnie) De Bie and Michelle De Bie. She was preceded in death by her father William De Bie. A Celebration of Life will be held on May 20 at 11 am at Almond Valley CRC 333 S. Wilma Ave Ripon. There will be no visitaion or graveside. Jenn's wish was for her body to be donated to science to help further cancer research. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Jennifer's name to Ripon Christian Schools. If you would like to send flowers or cards please send them to 728 Vermeulen Drive Ripon 95366.
