Jeremy Michael ReavisJuly 21, 1991- September 13, 2020Jeremy Michael Reavis passed away September 13, 2020. He is survived by his parents Josh and Charisse Reavis of Modesto; his grandparents David and Janice Walter of Modesto; his two sisters Christiana and Sierra Reavis of Modesto; his uncle Sheridan Walter of Elk Grove and his aunt Suzette Tull of Modesto.Jeremy was a lifelong resident of Stanislaus County. He had previously worked for Hardwood Floors of Modesto, Inc. He had a love of nature and the outdoors and enjoyed fishing.