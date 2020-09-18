1/1
Jeremy Reavis
1991 - 2020
Jeremy Michael Reavis
July 21, 1991- September 13, 2020
Jeremy Michael Reavis passed away September 13, 2020. He is survived by his parents Josh and Charisse Reavis of Modesto; his grandparents David and Janice Walter of Modesto; his two sisters Christiana and Sierra Reavis of Modesto; his uncle Sheridan Walter of Elk Grove and his aunt Suzette Tull of Modesto.
Jeremy was a lifelong resident of Stanislaus County. He had previously worked for Hardwood Floors of Modesto, Inc. He had a love of nature and the outdoors and enjoyed fishing.
www.cvobituaries.com


Published in Modesto Bee from Sep. 18 to Sep. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 17, 2020
Charisse I am so sorry to hear this. You and your family are in my prayers. Love you.
Michele Trimble
Friend
