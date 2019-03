Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Jeri Clark Roberson

June 17, 1944 - February 21, 2019

On February 21st, Jeri (JC) Roberson passed away at Eisenhower Medical Center in Rancho Mirage, CA, surrounded by his loved ones. We weren't ready to lose him but "it is what it is," as he would say. No doubt, he is already giving the boys at the celestial poker table a run for their money.

Jeri was born and raised in Kewanee, IL, one of 5 children. He served 8 years in the Air Force, 12 years in the Army National Guard, and 5 years in the Modesto PD, where he worked as a CSO and a police officer, and earned national recognition for organizing Modesto's National Night Out. He loved a uniform and looked pretty good in one too.

As a civilian, he worked as an air traffic controller for the FAA, and later as a computer technician at Sharp Army Depot. Never one to sit down for long, he worked well into retirement as a volunteer host in state parks and resorts, and as a manager at Sky Valley and Caliente Springs Resort in Desert Hot Springs.

Jeri was a devoted husband to Zana, his wife of 40 years. After raising 5 kids, they spent 12 years traveling the country in an RV and were grateful for the beautiful places they visited and the wonderful people they met along the way. We are thankful for hunting and fishing trips with his boys, Shane and Chad; many Modesto stop overs with daughter Sutton Elissa and son JR; and lazy afternoons working puzzles with his daughter, Kristin, in Seattle. He gave great advice to his niece (Megan) and grandkids (Ashley, Ava, Devin, Eric, Karysa, Kyrsten, Ruby and Sarah), and loved every kiss and snuggle he received from his great grandchildren and grandniece (Addison, Amaya, Amelia, Conner, Finley, Kenna, and Ragnar).

Dear friends and family, near and far, will remember his compassion, humor, and stories about salmon and crab pulled out of the Suislaw River in Florence, Oregon.

Jeri's legacy is a loving family (including "bonus kids" Michael, Joy, Cherie, and Rob), enduring friendships, and a marriage that was a model for all who knew him. To say he will be missed is an understatement. To say he was a kind, hard-working, honest man who was loved beyond measure is simply the truth.

Jeri was proceeded in death by his parents, Max and Ruth Roberson, and his first-born daughter, Sutton Denise. A celebration of life will be held in Desert Hot Springs, CA for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your local hospice organization. They do amazing work and deserve every kindness that comes their way.

www.cvobituaries.com



