Jerome "Jerry" Paul SouzaDec 17, 1944 – Dec 27, 2019Jerome "Jerry" Paul Souza, 75 of Gustine passed away Friday, December 27th at Memorial Medical Center in Modesto.Mr. Souza was born in Los Banos and was a lifelong resident of Gustine. He was a farmer and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a parishioner of the Shrine of Our Lady of Miracles in Gustine.Mr. Souza is survived by his son, Jared (Mary Woody) Souza of Gustine; daughter, Dana (Mark) Galindo of Gustine; brothers, Norbert Souza of Wyoming, Norman Souza of Ceres and Franklin Souza of Gustine; sisters, Maria Pricolo of Fresno and Janet Souza of Oregon; grandchildren, Christian, Michael, Jacqueline and Emilia Galindo. He was preceded in death by his brother, Daniel Souza.A Rosary/Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 am, Thursday, January 16th at the Shrine of Our Lady of Miracles in Gustine. Interment will be private.Donations may be made to: SPCA of Stanislaus County, 4733 Yosemite Blvd, Modesto, CA 95357 or Our Lady of Miracles Catholic School 370 Linden Ave Gustine, CA 95322.