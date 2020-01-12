Jerome "Jerry" Paul Souza
Dec 17, 1944 – Dec 27, 2019
Jerome "Jerry" Paul Souza, 75 of Gustine passed away Friday, December 27th at Memorial Medical Center in Modesto.
Mr. Souza was born in Los Banos and was a lifelong resident of Gustine. He was a farmer and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a parishioner of the Shrine of Our Lady of Miracles in Gustine.
Mr. Souza is survived by his son, Jared (Mary Woody) Souza of Gustine; daughter, Dana (Mark) Galindo of Gustine; brothers, Norbert Souza of Wyoming, Norman Souza of Ceres and Franklin Souza of Gustine; sisters, Maria Pricolo of Fresno and Janet Souza of Oregon; grandchildren, Christian, Michael, Jacqueline and Emilia Galindo. He was preceded in death by his brother, Daniel Souza.
A Rosary/Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 am, Thursday, January 16th at the Shrine of Our Lady of Miracles in Gustine. Interment will be private.
Donations may be made to: SPCA of Stanislaus County, 4733 Yosemite Blvd, Modesto, CA 95357 or Our Lady of Miracles Catholic School 370 Linden Ave Gustine, CA 95322.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Jan. 12, 2020