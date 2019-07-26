Jerry Arthur Musson
Mar 18, 1945 - Jul 21, 2019
Jerry Arthur Musson, 74 of Patterson passed away Sunday, July 21st at his residence surrounded by family.
Mr. Musson was born in Shawano, Wisconsin and after growing up in Newman was a resident of Patterson for 55 years. He owned Musson's Liquor and Sporting Goods in Patterson for 27 years and during his early years was an active member of the Patterson Volunteer Fire Department. He was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson and a member of both the PFSA and Rotary Club. He was also the president of the Patterson High School Booster club and on the Board of Directors for El Solyo Village, the Del Puerto Hospital District and was one of the founders of the Apricot Fiesta and was selected as Grand Marshal of the parade. Jerry might be best known for his sense of humor.
Mr. Musson is survived by his wife, Connie Musson of Patterson; sons, David (Betsy) Musson of Fresno, Eric (Sonia) Musson and Jerry, II. (Michelle) Musson both of Patterson; daughter, Anna Musson-Meirinho of Modesto; brother, Henry Musson of Newman; 7 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
A Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm followed by a Rosary at 7:00 pm, Monday, July 29th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am, Tuesday, July 30th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson. Interment to follow at Patterson District Cemetery in Patterson.
Donations may be made to: Patterson Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 565, Patterson, CA 95363, Father Connor's Endowment Trust Fund, P.O. Box 1174, Patterson, CA 95363 or the Ronald McDonald House, 2555 49th Street, Sacramento, CA 95817.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on July 26, 2019