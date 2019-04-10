Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Jerry Earl Laney

Jan 1, 1941 - Mar 19, 2019

Jerry Earl Laney, 78, died Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at his home in Modesto, CA.

He leaves his family and many close friends.

In 1958, Jerry moved to Modesto, CA where he attended Downey High School and played on the varsity football team.

Jerry or better known as "Papa Jerry" loved entertaining at his home. Everyone was always welcome. You could pop in anytime to enjoy a BBQ in the backyard, cold beer and good music.

Join us for a Celebration of Jerry's Life on Sunday, April 14th at Twin Rivers Saloon located at 7000 Maze Boulevard, Modesto, CA 95358. 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm. Doing it "Jerry Style"... Casual Dress, Music, BBQ and Cold Beer.

www.cvobituaries.com



Jerry Earl LaneyJan 1, 1941 - Mar 19, 2019Jerry Earl Laney, 78, died Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at his home in Modesto, CA.He leaves his family and many close friends.In 1958, Jerry moved to Modesto, CA where he attended Downey High School and played on the varsity football team.Jerry or better known as "Papa Jerry" loved entertaining at his home. Everyone was always welcome. You could pop in anytime to enjoy a BBQ in the backyard, cold beer and good music.Join us for a Celebration of Jerry's Life on Sunday, April 14th at Twin Rivers Saloon located at 7000 Maze Boulevard, Modesto, CA 95358. 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm. Doing it "Jerry Style"... Casual Dress, Music, BBQ and Cold Beer. Published in the Modesto Bee on Apr. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close