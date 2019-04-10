Jerry Earl Laney
Jan 1, 1941 - Mar 19, 2019
Jerry Earl Laney, 78, died Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at his home in Modesto, CA.
He leaves his family and many close friends.
In 1958, Jerry moved to Modesto, CA where he attended Downey High School and played on the varsity football team.
Jerry or better known as "Papa Jerry" loved entertaining at his home. Everyone was always welcome. You could pop in anytime to enjoy a BBQ in the backyard, cold beer and good music.
Join us for a Celebration of Jerry's Life on Sunday, April 14th at Twin Rivers Saloon located at 7000 Maze Boulevard, Modesto, CA 95358. 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm. Doing it "Jerry Style"... Casual Dress, Music, BBQ and Cold Beer.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Apr. 10, 2019